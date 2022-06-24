Shreveport police are asking the public for help finding an older woman that reportedly has dementia. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are asking the public for help finding an older woman that reportedly has dementia who walked away from a hospital in Shreveport.

According to police, 67-year-old Sherry Wyant was last seen leaving Shriner’s Hospital on Woodrow and Dowdell Street.

Wyant is about five feet and seven inches, and 150 pounds. She is believed to be wearing a black top, blue jeans, pink shoes, and a black head scarf.

Police note that Wyant is not from the area.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Wyant, they are asked to call police at 318-673-7300.