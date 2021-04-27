Shreveport police seek public’s help finding missing 81-year-old woman with dementia

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Shreveport Police Department is asking the public to help them find a missing elderly woman who has dementia.

According to SPD, 81-year-old Clara Mae Taylor was last seen getting on a SporTran city bus on Lakeshore Drive Tuesday.

Taylor is described by police as being 5’7″ tall, weighs about 140 pounds, and has brown eyes. Aside from Ms. Taylor suffering from dementia, SPD says she has a distinctive limp when she walks.

Anyone with information on where Aiyona may be is urged to contact SPD at (318) 673-7300.