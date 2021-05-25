Silver Alert issued for 75-year-old Arkansas man

BENTON, Ark. – A Silver Alert has been activated for a 75-year-old Arkansas man who has been missing since early Tuesday morning.

Investigators are searching for Benson Eugene Ellison who was last seen around 3 a.m. on Daffodil Lane in Benton.

Ellison is described as 6 feet tall and weighing 200 pounds with short grey hair.

He was last seen wearing jeans with tan house shoes and no shirt.

Ellison also has an eagle tattoo on his left firearm near his wrist and should be wearing glasses.

Police say he may be traveling in a Gold 2005 Lexus LS430.

Anyone who may know of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Benton Police Department at 501-776-5958.