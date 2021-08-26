Silver alert issued for 86-year-old Shreveport man last seen on Lakeshore Dr.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in their search of an 86-year-old man who was last seen in Shreveport’s Country Club neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

According to LSP, they have issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Shreveport Police Department for Jerry Smith, who was last seen around 1:00 p.m. at his home in the 4400 block Lakeshore Drive. Smith left the home on foot, and the police are not sure where he went.

Smith is described by state troopers as 6’0 and has gray hair. He was last seen wearing a red, white, and blue plaid shirt. He was also wearing blue jean pants, brown boots, and a white fedora-style hat. LSP says Smith suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jerry Smith should contact the Shreveport Police Department at 318-716-2936 or local law enforcement, by dialing 911.