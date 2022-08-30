MONROE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana State Police issued a Silver Alert for a senior from the Monroe area Tuesday night.

The Monroe Police Department says 74-year-old Margie Brohow-Sherman was last seen Monday, Aug. 29, at 8:30 p.m. She was with her family at 1600 S. 5th St. in Monroe. What direction she traveled in is unknown.

Brohow-Sherman is a black female with brown eyes and shoulder-length gray hair. She is about 158 lbs and approximately 5’5″. Police say she may be wearing a pink and blue striped shirt, blue jacket, and black pants.

Family members say Brohow-Sherman suffers from multiple health conditions, including a mental health condition that may impair her judgment. She requires medication daily.

If you have any information on where she is, call the Monroe Police Department at (318) 329-6000 or call 911.