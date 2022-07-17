NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office issued a silver alert Sunday evening for a man missing from Provencal.

Deputies say 61-year-old David Ledoux was last seen around 9:30 p.m. Saturday night at his home on Robeline Provencal Rd. His wife reported finding him missing Sunday morning.

He is believed to be in a 2006 Dodge Ram with Louisiana license plate X918312. Officials say Ledoux suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If you have any information on where he is, contact the NPSO at (318) 357-7858 or dial 911.