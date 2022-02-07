SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are asking for the public’s help in looking for a teen that went missing in late December.

According to police, 15-year-old Maliyani Hernandez was last seen near the 1100 block of Leander Street in Shreveport on Dec. 23, 2021.

Hernandez is 5’9” tall, weighing 160 lbs with brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, blue ripped jeans, and white sneakers.