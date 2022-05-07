SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police are asking for help finding a 22-year-old woman who on Wednesday was reported missing by her family.

Police say Savannah Hale was last seen in downtown Shreveport. She is 5-feet 8-inches tall, weighs around 160 pounds, and has silver hair and blue eyes.

Hale was last seen wearing black leggings, a black hoodie, and black tennis shoes and drives a gray 2012 Kia Forte, no tag information at this time.

Anyone with information as to Hale’s whereabouts is asked to call Shreveport Police immediately at 318-673 -7300, extension #3.