SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are asking the public for help in finding a Shreveport man who has been missing since Wednesday.

According to police, 26-year-old Ischmiel Carter was last seen in the 300 block of West 71st Street on April 20. Carter is known to drive a green 2003 Cadillac Escalade with a Louisiana license plate number 568DQD.

Carter is five feet seven inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. Police do not have a description of what he was last seen wearing.

Police ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to please call 318-673-7300 #3.