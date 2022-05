SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are asking the public for help in finding a woman with autism who when missing Sunday.

According to police, 22-year-old Aaliyah Thomas was last seen around 11 p.m., in the 100 block of East Dudley Drive. Thomas is on the spectrum for autism. She is about five foot ten inches tall and weighs about 110 pounds.

Thomas has brown eyes and braids to her waist.

If anyone has information on Thomas’ whereabouts they are asked to call police at 318-673-7300.