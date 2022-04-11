SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are asking the public for help in finding a couple that went missing early Monday morning.

According to police, 39-year-old Erica Allen and 37-year-old Antonio Jackson were last seen in the 6400 block of Frondosa Drive just after midnight.

Allen is 5’4” tall and weighs approximately 190 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair. Jackson is 6’1” and approximately 190 pounds. They may be in a 2013 or 2014 smoke gray Nissan Maxima, police say.

Family members are concerned for their safety, as this is unusual behavior for them.

Police ask anyone with information on their whereabouts to call 318-517-7786.