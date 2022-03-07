SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department issued a public notice for a juvenile runaway that was reported missing on February 28.

Police say that 14-year-old John Alex Jordan was last seen in the 1500 block of Fairfield Ave.

He is 5’1, 160lbs he was last seen wearing a camo shirt, camo pants, and a black jacket. It is believed that he could be in the Highland area.

If you have any information about John or his whereabouts contact SPD Detective 318-517-7786 or local law enforcement.