SPD seeks public’s help in finding 12-year-old girl

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are asking the public to help them find a 12-year-old girl who went missing Saturday afternoon.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, 12-year-old Niasiah Netter was last seen around 2 p.m. in the 2700 block of Corbitt Street. She was wearing a red shirt with black leggings.

Netter is described by police as being 5’4″ tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

If anyone has information about Netter or knows where she is, please contact the Shreveport Police Department at 318-673-7300 option# 3.