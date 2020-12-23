SPD seeks public’s help in finding 14-year-old girl, missing since Dec. 21

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport police are asking the public to help them find a teenage girl who was reported as a runaway on Monday.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, 14-year-old Arieal Osborne ran away from home on Monday, Dec. 21, and her family believes she may be in Mansfield.

Osborne is described by police as being 5’7″ tall and weighs about 130 pounds. If anyone has information about Osborne or knows where she is, please contact the Shreveport Police Department at 318-673-7300 option# 3.