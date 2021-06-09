SPD seeks public’s help in finding 94-year-old woman, last seen at WK Eye Institute North

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport police are asking the public to help them find an elderly woman who went missing from an eye care clinic Wednesday.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, 94-year-old Gennie V. Smith was last seen at the Eye Institute by Willis Knighton North Hospital on Greenwood Road. She was wearing a light blue pants suit with a red tank top underneath, and a silver hat.

Smith is described by police as being 5’3″ tall and weighs around 140 pounds. She was also driving a Maroon Jeep Patriot.

If knows where Smith is or has information about her, contact the police immediately at 318-673-7300 or 318-673-7020.