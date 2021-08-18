TAPD asks public’s help in finding two missing young teens

Texarkana Arkansas Police have issued missing juvenile BOLOs for two 14-year-olds. Ezekiel Nelson (l) went missing Saturday and Jacyn Belt went missing Jauly 31st. (BOLOs courtesy Texarkana Texas Police Department)

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KSHV) – Texarkana police are searching for two missing juveniles, one who has been missing since more than three weeks, and the other who went missing last weekend.

Ezekiel Nelson, 14, was last seen on Saturday. He stands 5’ 9” tall, weighs 140 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair.

On July 31st, 14-year-old Jacyn Belt went missing and still has not been located. Belt is 5’2” tall, weighs 120 pounds, has blue eyes, and at the time of her disappearance had blond hair.

Belt, who will turn 15 on Sept. 28, also went missing on Nov. 13th but was located less than a week later.

Anyone who has seen either of these children or has information on their whereabouts is asked to call TAPD Detective Corvell Phillips at (903) 798-3154 or to contact the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department at (903) 798-3154.