Texarkana police ask for help finding teen who walked out of mental hospital

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Texarkana, Arkansas police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing teen who walked out of a mental hospital Friday.

Police say on Jan. 7 around 9 p.m., several juveniles, including 14-year-old Onyx Gibson, pushed a rear door open from the Riverview Behavior Health Hospital located at 701 Arkansas Boulevard and fled. Officers found all juveniles hours later except Gibson.

Gibson is about five foot two, weighing around 120 pounds, has blonde hair and green eyes. He usually wears glasses, but it is unknown if he left the Riverview Facility with them.

Police encourage the community to call 911 if they see Gibson so officers can respond and take him back to Riverview.