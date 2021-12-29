Texarkana police looking for runaway teen, asking for public’s help

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Texarkana police are asking for help in finding a teen who ran away Dec. 18.

Texarkana police say, 14-year-old Jeremiah Wilson ran away from home and is believed to be staying with close friends and family. He called his mom on Christmas, but he refused to come home or tell her where he is, according to police.

Texarkana police are asking people to call 903-798-3116 if they have seen Wilson.