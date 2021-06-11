Texarkana police on the lookout for teen missing since last week

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KSHV) — Investigators need your help finding a Texarkana teenager who has been missing for over a week.

According to the Texarkana, Arkansas Police Department, 16-year-old William Thompson was last seen on June 3. Detectives believe he could in the Fouke area.

William is described as a white male, standing between 5’6″ and weighing between 150 lbs. with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone who knows where William may be is urged to call 911 or contact TAPD Det. Phillips at (903)-798-3154.