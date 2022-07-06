TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police in Texarkana, Arkansas have found a local man and woman who had been missing for several days.

In a Facebook post, Officer Brent Lawing with the Texarkana, Texas police is credited with finding Carl Jefferson and Debra Nard on the Texas side of town. They were safe and informed him they had been out of town for a few days.

A neighbor reported the two missing after not seeing or hearing from them for several days. The pair would interact with the neighbor daily, so not seeing them was concerning.