LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The price of gas in Arkansas saw a constant increase over the past month, and according to AAA, the state isn’t seeing much change in prices.

AAA officials reported that the average price of a gallon of regular gas in Arkansas is $3.820, a decrease from $3.821 within the last 24 hours and $3.860 since last Thursday.

Lafayette County drivers are paying the most in the state with an average price of $4.055 for a gallon of regular gas. Prices remain high across southwest Arkansas with drivers in Miller County paying only seven cents less with an average price of $3.984 for a gallon of regular gas.

Howard County is the second highest in the state for fuel prices with an average price of $4.022. Sevier County sits just above the state average with average gas prices of $3.852. No counties in southwest Arkansas sit below the state average.

The national average price of fuel is $4.236, however, California drivers are paying more with an average gas price of $5.882.

