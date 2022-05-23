SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial start to summer and AAA predicts 4.1 million Louisianans will travel more than 50 miles away from home during the last week of May.

If you are among the millions that have got to get away this Memorial Day we rounded up some tips to help ease the stress of traveling.

Despite gas prices that continue to rise an estimated 3.7 million people will travel by car, an estimated 340,000 will travel by air, and the other 148,000 travelers will do so by bus, train, or cruise.

On average airfare is up 6% from last year making the average cost of a domestic flight about $179. Flying on Saturday is the most expensive day and Monday is the least expensive.

Hotel rates have increased about 43% with nightly rates for mid-range hotels running about $198 per night.

Car rentals are up about 170% compared to last year with the lowest average rate somewhere around $119 per day.

The days of finding a great last-minute deal are a thing of the past as most travelers are booking travel and accommodations at least 12 weeks in advance.

According to AAA, the busiest day for Memorial Day travel will be Thursday for all modes of transportation. Thursday and Friday will be the busiest days to hit the road. If you want to avoid stress while traveling AAA recommends:

Arrive at the airport at least two hours early for domestic flights and three hours early for international flights.

Purchase travel insurance to cover unexpected delays or trip interruptions.

Consider booking a flight during non-peak travel periods to cut down on wait times.

Hit the road when there is less traffic and allow extra time travel time.

AAA also encourages drivers to have their vehicles inspected before they hit the road. Inspect key operational components of your car such as the battery, fuel system, tires, brakes, and fluid levels. Also, make sure that you have an emergency kit in your vehicle and that it is stocked up.