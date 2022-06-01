LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Gas prices hit Arkansans with another record high as families wrapped up their Memorial Day weekend.

AAA officials reported Wednesday that the average gas price in the state is $4.19, up nearly eight cents from a week ago.

Drivers in Little River County are seeing the highest prices in the state with an average of $4.58 per gallon. Van Buren County has the lowest gas price average of $3.97 per gallon.

In southwest Arkansas, Miller County drivers are paying an average of $4.45. Lafayette County drivers are paying an average of $4.50 per gallon. Drivers in Sevier County are paying an average of $4.38 per gallon.

Diesel fuel in the Natural State rose one cent since Monday at $5.18 per gallon.

The national average price of regular gas slightly rose to $4.67, up seven cents from a week ago.

Even though gas prices are steadily increasing, AAA officials said that did not stop the travel volume over the holiday weekend.

“So far, the pent-up urge to travel caused by the pandemic outweighs high pump prices for many consumers,” AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said.

Some people are continuing to travel amid the gas prices, but if the prices continue to raise the record highs, some may be forced to alter their travel plans. However, there may be a chance that the need for travel triumphs the high prices.

“But 67% of drivers recently surveyed told us they would change their driving habits if gas hit $4.50 a gallon. That number rises to 75% at $5 a gallon,” Gross added.

To see the latest fuel prices near you, head to our Gas Buddy page.