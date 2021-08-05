Arkansas sales tax holiday starts Saturday; Computers, phones added to list of eligible items

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The annual tax-free holiday will return in Arkansas this weekend, and for the first time, some electronics are included in the items eligible for tax-free purchases.

According to officials from the Department of Finance and Administration, the need to add electronic devices came after students heavily relied on technology to get through school during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Throughout Arkansas, students relied on all of this technology last school year due to the unique limitations caused by COVID-19,” DFA communications director Scott Hardin said. “We anticipate the need for this technology will remain in education going forward, whether or not COVID-19 is a factor.”

Earlier this year the state legislature made it possible for electronics to become a part of the list of qualified tax-exempt items. However, there are limitations on what electronics are eligible.

All electronic items commonly used by a student in a course of study, including cell phones, computers and tablets, are exempt from sales tax.

According to the DFA, the sales tax for Arkansas is 6.5 percent, but shoppers can save money by waiting to shop during the sales tax holiday. For instance, shoppers could save approximately $18 in taxes on a $200 purchase.

For shoppers looking to make their purchases online, the tax-free option is also available, as long as the items are being delivered to an Arkansas address.

To qualify for tax-free items, purchases must be made between 12:01 a.m. on August 7 and 11:59 p.m. on August 8.

To see all the items that qualify for sales tax-exempt, visit the DFA website at DFA.Arkansas.gov