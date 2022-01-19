BCBS Louisiana gifts grant to Bridge Alzheimer’s Center

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana presented a $75,000 check to the Bridge Alzheimer’s and Dementia Resource Center in a ceremony on Wednesday.

The grant was made possible by a bill co-authored by state Senator Robert Mills.

“The medical experts were the real brains behind the bill, helped write it. I was the co-author of the bill. We’re just in a position, fortunately, to be able to pass those bills that are good for the community, good for the state, and good for the individuals that are affected by Alzheimer’s,” said Mills.

Bridge Center Executive Director Paulette Freeman says the cost of treatment has been rising. The grant will help improve support services for families and individuals affected by Alzheimer’s and dementia.