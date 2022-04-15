SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Easter is right around the corner and that means the Easter bunny, or parents, might be gifting a furry friend this year.

But before you get a “wild hare” to bring a bunny home, consider the costs of owning one. Rabbits can be as expensive as owning a dog or cat, according to Pet Keen, an online resource that calculates the annual costs of owning and caring for animals.

If you’re contemplating going down the bunny trail, you should also be prepared for a commitment.

Rabbits typically live 8-12 years with good care, and the annual cost to keep and care for one can run upwards of $800. This does include food, litter for a litter box, and other supplies needed. PetSmart says for first-time rabbit owners, the cost of just getting initial supplies can tally up to $150 to $200. The rabbit itself will be $50 to $100 depending on adoption fees or breeder fees.

Aside from the costly fees for beginning rabbit parenthood, Halcyon Veterinary Clinic in Bossier City says the long-eared mammals are pretty low maintenance. They say as long as people keep the rabbit’s cage clean and its teeth filed since they continually grow, they will be fine.

The average cost of a wellness check is about $60, which is recommended at least once per year.

Rabbits do not do well in temperatures over 75 degrees or high humidity levels. This means they need to be kept indoors in warmer climates like Louisiana. They can be litter trained and even allowed to roam the house, but you have to keep an eye on them and do some rabbit-proofing because they love to chew on wires and furniture.

If you’re not ready for that kind of commitment, it might be best to stick to the lower maintenance alternatives like stuffed toys and chocolate bunnies.