Check your mailbox, over $10 million in state tax refunds available to Louisiana residents

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Do you need to claim a state income tax refund?

If you think you do, taxpayers have until September 15 to collect their refund.

So how do you collect your refund?

According to the Louisiana Department of Revenue, letters were sent “to 12,818 individual and business taxpayers advising them to claim their refunds before they are transferred by law to the Unclaimed Property Division of the state treasurer’s office.”

If you believe that you are eligible for a state income tax refund, fill out the voucher in the letter referenced above and send it back to LDR.

“The department will issue a replacement check to all taxpayers submitting completed vouchers by the Sept. 15 deadline,” according to the Louisiana Department of Revenue.

How much in unclaimed refunds are available to the public?

LDR confirms that “$10.2 million, issued by paper check from July 1, 2019, through June 30, 2020” are available to Louisiana residents.