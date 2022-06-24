SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The LSUS Center for Business and Economic Research broke down a massive amount of census data on how Shreveport-Bossier’s economies revived after the Covid shutdowns. The report focuses on the overall outlook of the cities rather than personalized expenses.

During the height of the viral outbreak, casinos were closed, and travel was restricted, causing a rippling effect throughout the local economies. Especially since entertainment and the airport are significant contributors to revenue.

“They had a rough year there. But what we’re seeing is that they’ve pretty much rebounded back to where they were before the pandemic,” said Director of LSUS Center for Business and Economic Research Douglas White.

White helped create an Economic Dashboard for people to understand the data easily. He says despite the closure of Diamond Jacks in Bossier City, the casinos are back, generating a healthy amount of revenue.

“Those people have just gone to other casinos, so overall, we have not seen an overall decline in the market,” White said.

The Shreveport Regional Airport is busier than ever, adding flights to Orlando for summer travel. He says there are fewer people in the area, but that hasn’t stopped the income growth.

“So we now have more direct flights than we did in the past,” White said.

According to White, the City of Shreveport’s tax revenue is higher than it was during the pandemic, believed to be partially due to inflation and consumers spending more.

“That would be good for the city, but not necessarily for the consumer,” White said.

He said direct pandemic relief money also helped per capita income in the area. There’s also an increase in housing costs with less inventory and days on the market. He said overall, the Northwest Louisiana region follows the national trend, and it will be interesting to see if it continues.

The Economic Dashboard is available on the LSUS website.