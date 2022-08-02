AUSTIN (KXAN) — Emergency SNAP benefits for Texans are being extended through August, according to a release from the governor’s office.

The office said the Texas Health and Human Services Commission is providing over $305.5 million in emergency SNAP benefits this month. That total is expected to help about 1.5 million households in the state.

The commission received federal approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to extend the max allowable amount of SNAP benefits to recipients based on family size.

All SNAP households will get a minimum of $95 in emergency allotments, according to the governor’s office. The allotment should appear in accounts by the end of the month.

Since April 2020, over $7.6 million in benefits have been given to Texans, not including August’s new allotment.

SNAP is a program that provides food assistance to low-income families and people in Texas who qualify. Texans can apply for these benefits, including Medicaid, online here.