IRS: Louisiana, Oklahoma & Texas federal income taxes due Tuesday

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KTAL/KMSS) – Time is running out to file federal income taxes for 2020 in Texas, Oklahoma, and most of Louisiana under a deadline extended due to severe winter weather earlier this year.

Taxpayers in these states were given until Tuesday, June 15 to file federal tax returns after the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) issued disaster declarations as a result of the winter storms.

Although Texas has no state income tax, Louisiana and Oklahoma state tax deadlines were also extended until June 15. Residents of five parishes struck by severe storms and flooding last month are getting an additional state tax-filing extension until August 16.

Residents in Ascension, Calcasieu, East Baton Rouge, Iberville, and Lafayette parishes all received an extension to file their state taxes.