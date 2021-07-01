LATEST DATA: IRS breaks down third round of stimulus checks by state

WASHINGTON, D.C. (BRPROUD) – So how many people in your state have received the third batch of stimulus checks?

The U.S. Department of the Treasury and the Internal Revenue Service are releasing the most recent state-by-state data which details the 163 million payments which have been made throughout the United States.

The payments from the American Rescue Plan Act that have been given out total around $390 billion.

The latest data on this round of stimulus checks is “cumulative through June 3,” according to the IRS.

A total of $5,761,031 in stimulus money has been paid out to 2.4 million people in Louisiana. Arkansas residents have received a total of $3,874,325 payments to 1.6 million people. Another $34,500,317 was paid out to 13.6 million individuals in Texas.

California has received the highest total of economic impact payments with $43,501,794 paid out to 5.2 million individuals, while Wyoming has taken the least at $713,861 to 282,589 individuals.

The complete state-by-state breakdown of the third round of Economic Impact Payments can be found in the file below:

If you have not received your third stimulus check or have a question about where it is, visit Get My Payment.

The Internal Revenue Service released this statement about the ongoing distribution of Economic Impact Payments: