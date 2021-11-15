Looming: Midnight Monday deadline to sign up for Child Tax Credit payments

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KTAL/KMSS) – The deadline to sign up for the Child Tax Credit in the American Rescue Plan is at midnight Monday, according to the White House.

Although as of July 15, most families began automatically receiving monthly payments of $250 to $300 per child without having to do anything, not everyone did.

However, families who are among those not automatically receiving the payments still have a few hours to sign up. They may do so by using a non-filer sign-up tool that can be used on a mobile phone and also is available in Spanish.

Families eligible for the credit but don’t make Monday’s deadline can still claim the full credit of up to $3600 per child when they file their taxes next year, the White House said in a news release.

The American Rescue Plan increased the Child Tax Credit from $2,000 per child to $3,000 per child for children over the age of six and from $2,000 to $3,600 for children under the age of six and raised the age limit from 16 to 17.

All working couples earning up to $150,000 annually will get the full credit, while single-parent families (also called Head of Household) can earn up to $112,500 per year and receive the credit.