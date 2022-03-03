SHREVEPORT, La. ( KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana SNAP recipients are now eligible to buy their groceries online through the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service online purchasing program.

Households can now use their EBT cards to purchase eligible groceries from Walmart online as part of the USDA Food and Nutrition Services online purchasing program. This also extends to EBT cardholders under the Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) Program, the Family Independence Temporary Assistance Program (FITAP) or cash assistance, Kinship Care Subsidy Program (KCSP), and Disaster SNAP (DSNAP).

Delivery can be arranged if it’s available in your area, but SNAP benefits cannot be used to cover delivery fees or related charges. To find out if delivery is available, call or check your local retailer’s website to see what options they offer.

“Online purchasing helps ensure families have ready access to plentiful groceries with fresh produce. This can be an issue, especially for families without adequate transportation, “ said DCFS Assistant Secretary of Family Support Shavana Howard. “Our research indicates that one in 10 households in Louisiana does not have access to a vehicle, and in many parts of the state residents live up to 10 miles or more from the nearest grocery store. “

Walmart is partnering with the program for the initial rollout. However, more retailers are expected to become available. Retailers interested in joining the SNAP online program can find more information on the USDA FNS online retailer website.

The LifeinCheck cellphone app can be used to shop online, monitor the EBT cardholders’ balance, and assist with coupon searches. You’ll be required to use your EBT card PIN number to complete online purchases.

Although the pilot program began in 2019, this is the first time Louisiana cardholders can participate.