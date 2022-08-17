NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A program to help families with the cost of school uniforms starts today in Natchitoches Parish.

The Office of Community Services is offering the ‘School Uniform Assistance Program’ from Aug 17 until Sep 7 or until funds are exhausted. Students enrolled in grades Pre-K through 12 with mandated school uniforms can apply.

Applicants must provide the documents below along with their application to determine eligibility:

Driver’s License or Picture I.D. (all household members over 18 years of age)

Social Security Card(s) for everyone in the household

Proof of Income (Last 30 days of income: 2-4 paycheck stubs) of ALL members of the household

Proof of current residency (Copy of utility bill in applicants name and/or proof of residency)

Proof that your child is attending a Natchitoches Parish School (report card, id, or a letter from the school). Documents must have the school attending and the child’s name

Sizes for school-age children

To schedule an appointment, applicants can call (318) 357-2220 on Wednesdays from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Income requirements are based on total income and the number of people in the home.

Household Size Gross Income Monthly Gross Income Annual 1 Person $2,265.00 $27,180.00 2 People $3,051.67 $36,620.00 3 People $3,838.33 $46,060.00 4 People $4,625.00 $55,500.00 5 People $5,411.67 $64,940.00 6 People $6,198.33 $74,380.00 7 People $6,985.00 $83,820.00 8 People $7,771.67 $93,260.00

Families with more than eight people in the home should add $9,440 annually for each additional family member to find their income requirements.