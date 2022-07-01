LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – For four consecutive days this week, the gas prices in Arkansas have dropped one penny at a time.

AAA reported Thursday that the average gas price in the state dropped to $4.41 per gallon. Diesel fuel has dropped one cent to $5.37 per gallon since Monday.

Drivers in Greene County are paying the lowest at the pumps with an average of $4.11 per gallon. Drivers in Newton County are paying the most at the pumps with an average of $4.85 per gallon.

Throughout the southwest part of the state, Howard County has the highest gas average of $4.67 per gallon. Gas prices in Miller County are averaging around $4.47 per gallon. In Columbia County, gas is averaging the lowest in the region at $4.41 per gallon.

The national gas average is $4.86 per gallon, down two cents from Tuesday.

