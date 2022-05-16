SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A little over six weeks are left to apply for federal grants to develop recreational trails and facilities in Louisiana.

The Federal Highway Administration Recreational Trails Program of Louisiana has provided more than $37 million since 1993 for more than 440 recreational trail projects throughout Louisiana. Funds have been used to develop trails for ATVs, motorcycles, bicycles, mountain bikes, paddling, equestrians, hiking, walking, and more. Funds can be used for any trail that provides recreation in both urban and rural areas throughout Louisiana.

The program must be matched by 20% of the project costs from the project sponsor. Each project is evaluated to ensure it complies with federal guidelines for the program. Sponsors are assessed and monitored to ensure the projects will be finished on time.

Online applications for the funds are available on the FHWA RTPL website. Applications must be printed and mailed to the Office of State Parks and received no later than Friday, July 1, 2022.