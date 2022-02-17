LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The dream of mobile sports betting is getting closer to becoming a reality in Arkansas.

A subcommittee of lawmakers looked to approve rules already okayed by the Arkansas Racing Commission Thursday morning.

Sports betting has a been big business for Arkansas, with the state pulling in $583,000 in tax revue in 2022 and $1.2 million in 2021.

Officials with the ARC said in December that they conservatively estimate that mobile betting could triple those numbers.

The rules would allow for sports bets to be placed outside the walls of casinos, but representatives got stuck when discussing what types of third-party platforms gamblers could use to bet.

Another subcommittee will meet on Tuesday to discuss the proposed rules.

If approved, then mobile sports betting will be legal in the state ten days after that.