Sen. Cassidy: Shreveport airports getting money to improve infrastructure

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Sen. Cassidy announced Wednesday that Shreveport’s airports will receive over 3 million dollars in funds to improve their infrastructure.

Shreveport Regional Airport will receive 2.7 million dollars and Shreveport Downtown Airport will receive 295 thousand dollars. This is part of 35 million dollars that will be given to airports across the state for improvements.

“The airport is the first impression of an investor deciding to locate his or her business in your community. We’re competing with Dallas and Houston, Atlanta, etcetera. When we put our best foot forward at that airport our state is more likely to win,” Sen. Cassidy said.

Smaller airports across the northwest Louisiana region will also receive funding for approvements. This includes:

159 thousand for Minden Airport

159 thousand for Natchitoches Regional Airport

159 thousand for Many Hart Airport

110 thousand for the Mansfield C E ‘Rusty’ Williams Airport

110 thousand for the Vivian Airport

110 thousand for the Springhill Airport

The funding is part of the recent Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act passed by the U.S. Senate in August. This money will only be for this fiscal year, but he says they can expect similar funding for the next four years.

Northwest Louisiana may benefit the most from the passage of the bill according to Cassidy, which includes resources to repair roads, bridges, waterways, and broadband internet access.