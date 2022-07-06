SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The pain at the pump is easing up at least a little for drivers in Shreveport–Bossier as AAA reports a price dip of nearly ten cents per gallon.

As of Wednesday, the price per gallon for regular gas was $4.32/gallon, a nine-cent drop from $4.41/gallon last week.

Fuel hit record costs on June 15 when the average price of regular unleaded gas in Shreveport-Bossier hit $4.57/gallon. That’s twenty cents higher than today’s fill-up.

Louisiana remains about 30 cents below the national average. Unfortunately, drivers whose vehicles require premium or diesel fuels are still paying more than 5.00/gallon to fill up. The highest gas prices in the state are in south Louisiana, with prices about ten cents higher. In NWLA, drivers in Monroe are paying about $4.13/gallon, the lowest price in the state.

Neighboring states in the ArkLaTex are also seeing drops in the cost to fill up. Prices in Arkansas are about forty-two cents less than the national average. Texans are also paying less, at $4.36/gallon.