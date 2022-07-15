SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – As the summer heat continues to blast, SWEPCO is offering tips on how to help keep bills down as we try to cool our homes to at least a tolerable level at a time when energy costs are skyrocketing.

“It has to do with the cost of natural gas for one of the reasons, and if you look at the price of natural gas, it’s two to three times higher this year at this time compared to last year at this time,” said SWEPCO spokesman Patrick Dennis.

For some residential customers, that can mean a shocker of an electric bill in a month where temperatures are regularly at or near triple digits.

Besides making sure your home is energy efficient and properly maintaining HVAC systems, the utility recommends people use a smart thermostat and program it to fit their schedule. See more cooling tips from SWEPCO here. If a bill is too high, SWEPCO is also offering a one-time payment extension. Learn more about that and other payment options here.

Learn more about your energy usage and get more tips on how to lower your bills here on SWEPCO’s website.