MONSTER NATION 2022 SWEEPSTAKES

Skip to content
ArkLaTexHomepage
Shreveport
56°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Crime
Local
Texarkana
Arkansas
Louisiana
Texas
ArkLaTex Most Wanted
Traffic Alerts
Hispanic Heritage Month
Military Matters
Your Local Election HQ
Washington DC Bureau
Education
Entertainment
Gas Buddy
Consumer Alerts
BestReviews
Weird
PR Newswire Press Releases
Top Stories
Dry weather to stick around with much warmer temperatures
Video
Bossier City firefighter remembered as loving father, MMA fighter, non-profit leader
Video
Gov. Hutchinson holds news briefing as threat of omicron grows, Arkansas continues tornado cleanup
Video
Crafting in the Kitchen: Christmas Trees
Video
Video ▶️
Weather
Closings & Delays
Futurecast
Severe Weather
Severe Weather Live Blog
Interactive Radar
Tracking the Tropics
Local Views
ArkLaTex Weathercams
Weather Alerts
Drought Watch
Almanac
Kid’s Weathercast
Wx in the Classroom
WeatheRate
Download our weather app
Top Stories
Dry weather to stick around with much warmer temperatures
Video
Cool and comfortable Tuesday, very warm Christmas weekend
Video
Sunshine returns Tuesday and begins another warming trend
Video
Light rain and cold weather today, warm Christmas weekend
Video
Sports
China 2022
Local Sports
High School Sports
NBC 6 Blitz
Friday Night Blitz Spirit Award Entry
College Sports
SEC Football
Louisiana Geaux Nation
G-Men Nation
NFL
Geaux Black and Gold
Silver Star Nation
NCAA
NBC Sports Streaming
NBA
MLB
Golf
Masters Report
FOX Sports app
Top Stories
Chiefs add Tyreek Hill, others to growing COVID-19 list
APNewsBreak: MLB payrolls drop 4%, back to 2015 level
Ex-gymnastics coach wins appeal on Nassar-related conviction
NBA has ‘no plans’ to pause season, Silver tells ESPN
Lone Star NYE
Community
6 Hours of Caring
Salute the Badge
Remarkable Women of the ArkLaTex
Jefferson Awards
KMSS FOX 33 Today’s Hero
Standout Students
Voices of Courage
Fit for Life
Lifestyle
Destination Texas
Destination Louisiane
The Lynn Vance Show
Melinda’s Garden Moment
Horoscopes
Lottery
Obituaries
Events
Contests
Top Stories
Longview Lions Club treat two local organizations to $750 shopping spree
Video
SUSLA: Holiday Food distribution halted due to heavy rains; food to be distributed next week
Video
North Shreveport Business Association holds toy drive for children in need
Video
SPD: keeping the Independence Bowl safe and secure
Loving Living Local
Baking with Biskie
About Us
Meet the Team
KTAL NBC 6
KMSS FOX 33
KSHV 45
Sign up for our newsletters
Download Our App
Advertise With Us
TV Schedule
Nexstar Digital Agency Services
Work for Us
Contact Us
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Search
Search
Search
MONSTER NATION 2022 SWEEPSTAKES
Trending Stories
SPD: 15-year-old shot while standing at kitchen window; shooter unknown
Murder victim’s final moments captured on FB Live
Video
Police investigating Shreveport’s 89th homicide of 2021; two in custody
Video
Suspect takes 2nd place in foot chase with NPSO deputies; suspect jailed on multiple charges
Woman critical after catching bullet while driving away from local bar early Saturday
Video
Don't Miss
Airport brawl caught on camera between unruly passengers, police
Video
White House welcomes new puppy
YouTuber engineer unleashes new ‘glitter bombs’ on package thieves
Follow these three golden rules to avoid gift card scams this holiday season
Video
1 dead, 3 seriously hurt in East Village high-rise fire: FDNY
Video
United Airlines bans passenger who wore thong on his face
Video
Hilarious, shocking obituary for woman, 84, goes viral
Nativo
Upload Your Photos & Videos