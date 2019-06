Kimberly Warren with the Caddo Animal Shelter introduces our pet of the day, Grayson. The nine-month-old lab/terrier mix has a very sweet demeanor and a beautiful coat.

Grayson is available for adoption along with other dogs and cats. Adoptions are $50 for pets who’ve been at the shelter fewer than 30 days. The shelter vaccinates, spays and/or neuters and microchips each pet.

For more information, <<CLICK HERE.>>