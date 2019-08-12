Coffee with the Mayor: Carthage City Manager Stephen Williams

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Community matters which is why we are the only station giving you a weekly Coffee with the Mayor segment. This week, Jeané Franseen sits down with the City Manager of Carthage, TX, Stephen Williams who works closely with the Mayor and City Council.

Williams, who is from Carthage, talks about how the city has grown over the years. He gives an update on Carthage’s new, free splash pad and a new walking trail in the works thanks to a grant from Texas Parks and Wildlife.

Watch both videos for the full conversation. And to learn more about what’s going on in Carthage, visit: www.carthagetexas.us

