Inspired by Little Mermaid casting, Bossier teen lands dream gig

There’s a new Disney princess at the Shreveport Swim School and Fin Fitness class.

O’Myreonia Manning has been swimming in the Fin Fitness class at the Swim School for months. When Disney announced it was casting an African American actress to play Ariel in The Little Mermaid, O’Myreonia was over the moon. She also auditioned with instructor Tristan McDonald, also known as The Red River Merman, who had already been looking for a mermaid princess of color.

“Is is so important for kids to see themselves in these characters,” said McDonald.

“It feels great because I’ve always wanted to have a mermaid of color to look up to,” said O’Myreonia.

O’Myreonia and her counterpart, Tawni, are both available for parties. And, if you’d like to learn more about the Fin Fitness class, visit: www.finfitnesssb.com

