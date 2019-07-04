Local fashion student starts shoe drive for those in need

After participating in the Vonray Designs Fashion Camp and ahead of the Vonray Designs Sneaker Camp, fashion student Toni Leonard decided to start a local shoe drive. A portion shoes collected across the Arklatex will be customized and sent to children in need at two schools in Makoko, Nigeria.

Toni and Vonray Designs are patterning with Angel Bin to collect at least 2,500 shoes. The cash from the shoes will be put toward shipping the customized kicks. Toni said she wanted to start the shoe drive when she realized there were people who could not afford to buy shoes.

Angel Bin collects shoes, gives cash if you reach the minimum and they ship & create micro-entrepreneurs in developing countries. They ship to places and help create jobs by selling our unwanted shoes in places that lack good quality shoes and that are very less fortunate. This helps the families to see and be able to feed their families. – Latasha of Vonray Designs

Here’s what you need to know before donating:

Shoes have to be fairly worn or new with no holes.

All shoes and sizes (Mens, Womens, Kids) are being excited

Drop off locations are:

White Italian Ice in Shreveport

Pop N Pizza on E. Kings Highway

Or, you can email Designertashavr@gmail.com to coordinate having your shoes picked up

