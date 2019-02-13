Lt. Gov. encourages Louisiana staycations and tourism

Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser says Louisianians earned a total of 34.7 million days off last year and did not use a quarter of their days.

However, people who plan their vacations ahead of time were more likely to utilize all of their vacation days than those who don’t. Nungesser is encouraging locals to start planning a staycation in the Bayou State.

Shreveport native and KTAL/KMSS morning anchor Lauren Vizza felt it was important to gather her closest friends in her home state to celebrate her upcoming marriage. The group stayed at Le Pavillon Hotel, participated in a second line parade and other state staples.

Nungesser encourages vacationers to use #OnlyLouisiana and #FeedYourSoul while enjoying a trip in the state. For more information, CLICK <<<HERE>>>.