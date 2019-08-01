Olympic volleyball medalist on women’s Olympic qualifier in Shreveport

The Women’s Volleyball Olympic Qualifier is in Shreveport this weekend. Team USA hosts Kazakhstan, Bulgaria and Argentina in a round-robin tournament.

Olympic medalist Danielle Scott was on Team USA for more than 20 years. She talks about what it means to have this qualifier in the U.S. right here in the Arklatex. Watch the video to see the full discussion.

And, on August 2nd and 3rd, Scott will host two separate camps at Centenary College. The camps are for teens from 7th to 12th grade. Kids in grades 7 to 9 will be from 8 -10 a.m. while 10-12 grades will be from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. both days. The cost is $100 and you can sign up and learn more by clicking here.

The Olympic qualifying games are at the CenturyLink Center Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Get the full schedule and tickets by clicking here.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.