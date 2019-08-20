Pet health: 5 clinical signs you should not ignore

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Pets matter, which is why we are joined twice a month by a University Veterinary Hospital (UVH) veterinarian to talk about important pet health issues. This week, we’re joined by Dr. Rachel McNair who breaks down the five clinical signs you should not ignore.

If you notice any of these five signs, make sure to take your pet into the vet immediately:

Dark black/brown stool

Excessive drinking and/or urination

Persistent cough

Unexplained weight loss

Excessive drooling and/or bad odor to breath

For more on this pet health issue and other issues, visit: www.uvh.com/blog

