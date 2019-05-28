Pet health: Hospice care for cats and dogs

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Your pets matter, which is why we are joined by someone with University Veterinary Hospital (UVH) bi-weekly. This week, we learn about hospice care for pets from Dr. Amanda Beck.

Hospice care is a developing field giving pet parents more options for elderly pets or pets recovering from a serious injury. Get all the details from this week’s UVH blog: UVH blog post: What is Hospice for Dogs and Cats?

Get more information on other topics from their blog here: www.uvhvets.com/blog

And, learn more about UVH and how to make an appointment here: www.uvhvets.com

—

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.