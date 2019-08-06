Pet Health: Is your dog’s grain-free diet causing heart disease?

(SHREVEPORT, La.) – Pets matter, which is why we are joined by a University of Veterinary Hospital veterinarian twice a month to talk about important issues involving pets. This week, we re-visit the link between certain diets and heart disease.

Dr. Alisha Spivey explains the dangers of diets often called “BEGR” diets, which includes grain-free, exotic and raw diets. These diets have been linked to a rise in Dilated Cardiomyopathy in dogs. Often, there are no symptoms leading to this issue and some pet owners are learning of the sometimes fatal disease too late.

If you’ve had your dog on a grain-free or similar diet, Dr. Spivey recommends bringing your dog to a veterinarian for an electrocardiogram (ECG). She also recommends putting your pet on a grained diet.

Learn more about what to watch out for and how to make sure your pet is eating healthy by visiting: www.uvhvets.com/blog

And, for more overall pet health tips, visit: www.uvhvets.com

